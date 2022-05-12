3 Free Games Are Available On The Epic Games Store Right Now

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.

This week's free game at Epic

Prey

From now until May 19 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, you can snag Prey, Jotun: Valhalla Edition, and Redout: Enhanced Edition. Two of these freebies--Jotun and Prey--have been free at Epic before, but if you didn't claim them then, they are definitely worth checking. The reboot of Prey from Arkane Studios is an atmospheric first-person shooter with some interesting ideas. While it has some dull moments and awkward pacing, the combat and stealth scenarios can be quite fun.

Meanwhile, Jotun is a gorgeous hand-drawn action game inspired by Norse mythology. You play as the Viking warrior Thora on a quest to reach Valhalla. The titular Jotun are large foes that you'll have to topple as you make your way through the game's levels.

Fans of fast-paced futuristic racing games like WipeOut and F-Zero will definitely want to check out Redout: Enhanced Edition. Redout features a robust career mode with 11 different event types as well as an online multiplayer mode supporting matches for up to 12 racers.

Next week's free game at Epic

Next week's freebie is one of Epic's "Mystery Games," so we won't know what it is until it goes live on May 19. Historically, Epic's mystery free games have been notable AAA games.

Epic Games Store free games list

We're keeping a running list of every free game that Epic users have been able to claim in the past. From AAA hits to indie darlings, Epic has really made its mark with free games. You can even snag these games if you don't have a powerful PC so you can play them if you ever get one. Look at the list below to see the frankly ridiculous list of free games that have been available.

Editor's Note: Article Updated on May 12, 2022