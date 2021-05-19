2K's New NFL Arcade Game Has Been Delayed

2K Sports is getting back into NFL games, but it'll take longer than expected to get there. Parent company Take-Two Interactive announced on its latest earnings call that the first new NFL game from 2K Sports has been delayed to an unspecified point in the future.

"While we are very excited to once again be working with the NFL and the NFLPA, our first title under new these partnerships is no longer expected to be released during fiscal year 2022," Take-Two president Karl Slatoff said (via VGC). "2K will have more to share their plans for their football plans going forward."

This means the new NFL game from 2K will now release April 1, 2022 at the soonest.

2K's NFL 2K series was once very popular, but the published ended the series in 2004. Under its new agreement with the NFL, 2K will make arcade-style NFL games. That's an important distinction because EA Sports remains the exclusive developer of simulation-style NFL games with its Madden NFL series.

The new NFL game from 2K will have the names, numbers, images, and likenesses of more than 2,000 current NFL players.

2K president David Ismailer said the deal with the NFLPA is a "huge part" of delivering new football games that are "authentic, memorable, and fun."

With 2K getting back into NFL games, the publisher is extending its sports game catalogue. 2K already makes NBA, WWE, and PGA Tour games.