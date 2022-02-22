2K Is Reportedly Planning Lego Sports And Racing Games, First Coming In 2022

Are you ready for Lego bicycle kicks and massive Lego riots after a controversial red card? 2K Games is hoping so, having reportedly secured the rights to adapt Lego into a variety of sports and racing titles. The first of these is apparently coming this year with a very experienced developer in charge.

According to VGC, 2K Games signed a "new multi-game partnership with Lego" that will see the company producing a number of licensed titles, the first of which are a soccer game and an open-world racing game. The soccer game, planned for release this year, is reportedly being developed by Sumo Digital, while the racing game is in the works at 2K's own studio Visual Concepts. It's a somewhat odd decision on paper, seeing as Sumo Digital has made multiple racing games and Visual Concepts has worked exclusively on sports titles since 2007.

Forza Horizon 4: Lego Speed Champions

The games would not be the first Lego soccer or racing games, but they would be the first in a very long time. Aside from a Forza Horizon 4 expansion, Lego hasn't been adapted into a racing game in decades, and the same goes for soccer. One more sports game is also apparently planned, though it's unclear which sport it will be. 2K responded to VGC's inquiry with a boilerplate "We do not comment on speculation" response.

In recent years, TT Games has been the Lego game studio, but VGC said the company's alleged crunch has concerned The Lego Group. There has been great turnover at the studio over the last year, with its massively ambitious Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga suffering several delays. It's now scheduled to launch on April 5.