2K Charity Helps NBA Superstar Refurbish Courts In Home Country

2K Foundations, the charity arm of the studio behind NBA 2K, has refurbished a basketball court in Ljubljana, Slovenia where NBA superstar and NBA 2K22 cover star Luka Dončić learned to play. The community courts have been painted with a stylized artwork designed by Dončić in collaboration with local graphic designer Nejc Prah.

The courts are painted in blue to represent the Dallas Mavericks, with Dončić's jersey number 77 incorporated into the design in both large and small details. The whole design was finished off with Dončić's's signature, which he added as part of a re-opening event for the local community. The refurbishment funded by 2K Foundations also included new lighting and seats for the community courts.

"This is a very exciting day for me. I have great memories growing up in Ljubljana. These are my childhood courts where I learned and practiced the game," Dončić said. "It's an honor to be able to give back to my city and to my country that gave me so much and that I love. The opportunity for kids to play on the same courts and pursue the same dreams I had is something I am excited about."

Dončić is one of the cover stars for NBA 2K22, along with Candace Parker, Rui Hachimura, and NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant. The game is due out on September 10, 2021.