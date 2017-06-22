$210 PS4 Uncharted 4 Bundle Available Right Now

Those in the market for a PlayStation 4 have a particularly low-priced option available to them right now.

Over on eBay, highly rated seller antonline has discounted the PS4 bundle that includes a copy of Uncharted 4 to just $210. This includes a 500 GB slim version of the system, which normally goes for at least $250. This is functionally identical to the original version of the PS4; it doesn't feature the enhanced horsepower of the PS4 Pro, which supports 4K games.

Free shipping is available, and while it originates in the US, this can be sent to many other countries around the globe. Only a limited number of systems are available, and there's no telling when this deal will expire. If you're interested, you should jump on this as soon as you can.

This offer follows a similar one from Newegg's eBay account, which dropped the price of an Xbox One S with Minecraft to $200. That remains available as of this writing.