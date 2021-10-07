20th Anniversary Xbox Controller Leaked Ahead Of Reveal

Retailer Best Buy has leaked a new 20th anniversary Xbox controller ahead of an expected official announcement from Microsoft. The company teased the controller on Wednesday, suggesting an imminent reveal, but Best Buy Canada posted its listing for an unannounced Xbox controller themed around the 20th anniversary of Xbox.

The product page states that the 20th Anniversary Xbox Special Edition controller, as it's called, will be released on November 15, 2021--that's 20 years to the day from the original Xbox's release. The controller itself has a transparent design and sports a black-and-green color scheme. A 20th Anniversary logo is also printed on the controller. It's listed for $80 CAD, but there is no word yet on pricing for the US or other regions.

Gallery

It looks like Best Buy posted its product page early, and we'll update this post if/when Microsoft officially announces the controller. In its original teaser, Microsoft shared a photo of a controller hidden in the dark, with a caption that referenced the 20th anniversary.

20 years of play in your hands 🎮 #Xbox20 pic.twitter.com/pEdMOrb2zp — Xbox (@Xbox) October 6, 2021

2021 also marks the 20th anniversary of the Halo franchise, and Microsoft is launching Halo Infinite on December 8, just a few weeks after the 20th anniversary. Microsoft created a special-edition Xbox Series X to celebrate Halo, though it quickly sold out.