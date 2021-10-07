20th Anniversary Xbox Controller And Headset Confirmed After Leak, Launching In November

Retailer Best Buy leaked a new 20th anniversary Xbox controller, and Microsoft has now made it official. Not long after Best Buy Canada posted its listing for an unannounced Xbox controller themed around the 20th anniversary of Xbox, Microsoft officially announced the controller, a new headset, and other products to celebrate the brand's 20th anniversary. The controller and headset are available to preorder now for $70 at the Microsoft Store.

Following the publication of this story, Microsoft officially announced the 20th anniversary Xbox controller. Described by Microsoft as "sleek and sentimental," the controller sports a new take on the translucent green of the original Xbox debut kit, the company said.

"The body of the controller features a translucent black finish with silver internals so you can see every detail. The nostalgic, green Xbox button brings us back to the first green Xbox logo. The iconic color can also be found on the back grips and around the hybrid D-pad," Microsoft said.

The controller costs $70 USD in the United States and it launches on November 15, which is the 20th anniversary of Xbox. Additionally, players get an exclusive 20th anniversary dynamic background when they connect it to an Xbox Series X|S console. Players can bring the controller to a friend's house, connect it to their console, and give them the background, too. "Once you choose another background, however, this one will disappear, and you will need to re-connect the 20th Anniversary controller to unlock it again," Microsoft said.

Gallery

A new 20th anniversary stereo headset was also announced. Like the controller, it releases on November 15 and also costs $70.

"The headset similarly features a translucent black body with silver internals so you can see what brings this headset to life. Green accents on the boom mic, inside and outside of the earcups. The left disc is marked with our 20th Anniversary logo in our iconic green and the right dial has our Xbox logo imprinted," Microsoft said.

The new Xbox headset

What's more, the Xbox Gear Shop has been updated with a new t-shirt and hat with the classic Xbox logo. "The premium, everyday gear is designed around our love for all things Xbox and to celebrate 20 years of playing together. The Xbox 20th Anniversary Black & Green Sphere tee and hat will be available at Xbox Gear Shop starting today," Microsoft said. "The Xbox Gear Shop ships internationally to most countries from the United States, so make sure to get yours before they are gone!"

New Xbox 20th anniversary merch is also now available

Outside of Microsoft's own anniversary products, Razer is making a 20th anniversary limited edition version of its quick charging stand. "To perfectly complete your setup, this charging stand uses the same durable material and shares the same striking colors and design as the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Controller," Microsoft said. "This charge stand will fully charge your controller in under 3 hours and is designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting."

Razer's new 20th anniversary charging station

2021 also marks the 20th anniversary of the Halo franchise, and Microsoft is launching Halo Infinite on December 8, just a few weeks after the 20th anniversary. Microsoft created a special-edition Xbox Series X to celebrate Halo, though it quickly sold out.