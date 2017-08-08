$2000 Intel 18-Core CPU Specs Revealed Alongside 14- and 16-Core Versions

Intel started to roll out the 7th generation of its high-end desktop (HEDT) processors, known as the X-Series, with the Core i9-7900X's release back in June. And while we knew of the prices, core/thread counts, and names of the even more powerful Core i9 processors, clock speeds and release dates were still under wraps.

The company revealed in a press release that the 14-, 16-, and 18-core multithreading processors will hit store shelves on September 25. Its 12-core option (i9-7920X) will be available on August 28. These expensive chips are intended to give users the best performance in tasks like video production, rendering, and streaming, especially when multitasking. The Core i9 CPUs appeal to a relatively small target audience of professionals and "prosumers" who frequently run CPU-heavy applications and play games simultaneously.

The following chart outlines the specifications of all of Intel's 7th-generation X-Series processors:

Spec sheet for all of Intel's Core X-Series processors (click to enlarge).

Intel's Core i9-7980X tops out the family of HEDTs and will cost a whopping $2000. And despite leading the pack, it sports the lowest base clock speed at 2.6 GHz. However, it can run a 4.2 GHz and 4.4 GHz boost clock speed on two of its cores under the proper temperature circumstances.

All X-Series CPUs require X299 motherboards with the LGA 2066 socket. With the exception of the i5-7740X and i7-7740X, all CPUs can run a quad-channel memory configuration. The 14-, 16-, and 18-core versions have the highest power draw at 165 watts.

AMD has been hitting the CPU market strong with its own Ryzen and Threadripper processors and prompted competition in PC hardware that hasn't been seen in recent years. For more on that, check out the details on AMD's new chips.