$200 BioShock Anniversary Collector's Edition Out Now In US To Celebrate 10 Years

Today marks the 10-year anniversary of the BioShock series, which debuted on August 21, 2007. 2K is celebrating the occasion in several ways, the most notable of which is a new collector's edition for those in the United States.

The primary component of BioShock 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition is an 11-inch statue featuring a Big Daddy and Little Sister. 2K says this features lights and a motorized drill, as well as audio clips of both characters from BioShock. You can see this pictured below.

Additionally, the Anniversary Edition comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity and a physical copy of BioShock: The Collection for PS4 or Xbox One. The Collection consists of remastered versions of BioShock and BioShock 2 (minus its multiplayer), as well as BioShock Infinite.

The Anniversary Edition is priced at $200 and is scheduled for release on November 14. It will only be available at GameStop (PS4/Xbox One) and through the 2K Store; pre-orders are now live through those respective links.

Aside from this, 2K plans to host a celebration event on September 2 as part of PAX West. It's also relaunched a new BioShock YouTube channel and announced a sale for the standalone version of BioShock: The Collection. It's currently available for $30/£16/AU$41 through a number of retailers, as well as PSN (for PS Plus members) and Xbox Live.