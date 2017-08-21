$200 BioShock Anniversary Collector's Edition Out Now In US To Celebrate 10 Years
Would you kindly not bring up how old this makes me feel?
Related
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
Today marks the 10-year anniversary of the BioShock series, which debuted on August 21, 2007. 2K is celebrating the occasion in several ways, the most notable of which is a new collector's edition for those in the United States.
The primary component of BioShock 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition is an 11-inch statue featuring a Big Daddy and Little Sister. 2K says this features lights and a motorized drill, as well as audio clips of both characters from BioShock. You can see this pictured below.
Additionally, the Anniversary Edition comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity and a physical copy of BioShock: The Collection for PS4 or Xbox One. The Collection consists of remastered versions of BioShock and BioShock 2 (minus its multiplayer), as well as BioShock Infinite.
The Anniversary Edition is priced at $200 and is scheduled for release on November 14. It will only be available at GameStop (PS4/Xbox One) and through the 2K Store; pre-orders are now live through those respective links.
Aside from this, 2K plans to host a celebration event on September 2 as part of PAX West. It's also relaunched a new BioShock YouTube channel and announced a sale for the standalone version of BioShock: The Collection. It's currently available for $30/£16/AU$41 through a number of retailers, as well as PSN (for PS Plus members) and Xbox Live.
Join the conversation