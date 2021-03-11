20 Bethesda Games Coming To Xbox Game Pass On March 12

A slew of Bethesda games are being added to Xbox Game Pass this week. 20 titles from the publisher's catalog will be available on Game Pass starting tomorrow, March 12, 16 of which will be playable on console, PC, and mobile via cloud streaming.

Among the additions are well-known releases such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Doom Eternal, as well as some older Bethesda titles like the original Doom, Doom 64, and The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. The full list of Bethesda games coming to Game Pass, as detailed by Xbox Wire, can be seen below:

Dishonored Definitive Edition (console, PC, cloud)

Dishonored 2 (console, PC, cloud)

Doom 1993 (console, PC, cloud)

Doom II (console, PC, cloud)

Doom III (console, PC, cloud)

Doom 64 (console, PC, cloud)

Doom Eternal (console, PC, cloud)

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (console, PC)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (console, PC)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (console, PC, cloud)

The Elder Scrolls Online (console, cloud)

The Evil Within (console, PC, cloud)

Fallout 4 (console, PC, cloud)

Fallout 76 (console, PC, cloud)

Fallout: New Vegas (console)

Prey (console, PC, cloud)

Rage 2 (console, PC, cloud)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (console, PC, cloud)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (console, PC, cloud)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (console, PC, cloud)

The new additions were announced as part of the Xbox-Bethesda roundtable, which was posed as a way to meet "the faces behind the Bethesda games and studios you know and love." Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg warned that this wouldn't be a venue for news and reveals, but the company had promised that more Bethesda games were coming to Game Pass.

This all follows just after Microsoft officially closed the deal on acquiring Bethesda and its multiple game studios. That brings a ton of big franchises into the Microsoft fold, including Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, and Dishonored. Microsoft has also confirmed that some new games will be Xbox-exclusive, but hasn't detailed which ones or when.

Xbox Game Pass is a big part of Microsoft's strategy for this generation, offering its entire first-party lineup and multiple third-party games through partnerships. The company offers two subscription tiers, console and PC, for $10 per month. A combined Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership combines these tiers, along with Xbox Live Gold and its Android cloud streaming service, for $15 per month.