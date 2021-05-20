The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
2 Xbox Games Are Free To Play This Weekend -- Gears 5 And F1 2020
The Free Play Days promotion is live this weekend with two critically acclaimed games.
Microsoft has announced the latest additions to its Free Play Days promotion, which drops games to the low, low price of $0 for a limited time. The latest Free Play Days titles are Microsoft's own shooter Gears 5 and the racing game F1 2020.
Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members can play both games at no extra cost now through midnight Pacific on Sunday, May 23, so it's a full weekend of free play. You can download the games from Xbox.com through the Free Play Days hub or by navigating to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store on console to get started.
It's a good time to jump into Gears 5, as the game's big Operation 7 update just recently arrived. It adds a new multiplayer map, Ephyra, along with new characters Ukkon and Hana. Gears 5 is also available on Xbox Game Pass.
As for F1 2020, it hasn't received a major update recently, but the game was praised by critics. The newest game, F1 2021, is scheduled for release in July.
All progress, including Gamerscore and Achievements, carries forward should you decide to buy Gears 5 or F1 2020 after the free weekend. And both games, as well as their premium versions, are on sale.
Xbox Free Play Days Deals (May 20-23):
- Gears 5
- Standard Edition -- $16 (
$40)
- GOTY Edition -- $24 (
$60)
- Standard Edition -- $16 (
- F1 2020
- Standard Edition -- $15 (
$60)
- Deluxe Schumacher Edition -- $17.50 (
$70)
- Standard Edition -- $15 (
For more games to play on Xbox, check out our guides to the best Xbox One games of all time and the best Xbox Series X games available so far. Plus, Game Pass subscribers should check out the best games available with Xbox Game Pass right now.
In other news, another big Xbox game sale is going on right now, so be sure to check out our roundup to find out how you can save on some of the best games on the platform.
Sign up for Game Pass
You can try out Ultimate and get your first month for $1.See Game Pass at Microsoft
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Best Deals Today: Resident Evil Village And Mass Effect Discounts, Star Wars Games, And More
- Get The Best TV For PS5 And Xbox Series X With A Free LG Speaker
- Walmart Has Adorable New Pokemon Snap Bundles For Preorder—If You Hurry
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (2)
- Last Chance: Horizon Zero Dawn Free On PS4 And PS5 Until Tonight
- Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For May 2021 Revealed
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation