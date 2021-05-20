2 Xbox Games Are Free To Play This Weekend -- Gears 5 And F1 2020

Microsoft has announced the latest additions to its Free Play Days promotion, which drops games to the low, low price of $0 for a limited time. The latest Free Play Days titles are Microsoft's own shooter Gears 5 and the racing game F1 2020.

Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members can play both games at no extra cost now through midnight Pacific on Sunday, May 23, so it's a full weekend of free play. You can download the games from Xbox.com through the Free Play Days hub or by navigating to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store on console to get started.

It's a good time to jump into Gears 5, as the game's big Operation 7 update just recently arrived. It adds a new multiplayer map, Ephyra, along with new characters Ukkon and Hana. Gears 5 is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

As for F1 2020, it hasn't received a major update recently, but the game was praised by critics. The newest game, F1 2021, is scheduled for release in July.

All progress, including Gamerscore and Achievements, carries forward should you decide to buy Gears 5 or F1 2020 after the free weekend. And both games, as well as their premium versions, are on sale.

Xbox Free Play Days Deals (May 20-23):

For more games to play on Xbox, check out our guides to the best Xbox One games of all time and the best Xbox Series X games available so far. Plus, Game Pass subscribers should check out the best games available with Xbox Game Pass right now.

In other news, another big Xbox game sale is going on right now, so be sure to check out our roundup to find out how you can save on some of the best games on the platform.