2 Of The Best Nintendo Switch Games Of 2021 Are Discounted To Their Best Prices Yet
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and New Pokemon Snap are on sale for $40 at Amazon and Best Buy.
If you're looking for some new Nintendo Switch games to add to your library, a pair of the best exclusives of the year so far on sale for new low prices. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and New Pokemon Snap are down to $40 each at Amazon and Best Buy. Amazon just sold out of Skyward Sword, but it's possible it will be restocked soon. You can also snag Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for $40 ahead of the final DLC fighter reveal tomorrow.
All three games have free shipping at both retailers, and Amazon Prime members can get their order as quickly as tomorrow with Prime shipping. While we've regularly seen Skyward Sword HD and New Pokemon Snap on sale for $50, we've yet to see them reach the $40 mark. Nintendo Switch exclusives rarely drop below $40, so we wouldn't be surprised if these deals wind up being on par with Black Friday discounts.
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD features numerous quality-of-life improvements that make the experience more enjoyable than it was when it originally launched on Nintendo Wii. Though motion controls are still the best way to play Skyward Sword, Nintendo added button controls that are manageable, if a bit cumbersome. If you missed out on Skyward Sword the first time around or didn't finish it because of the control scheme, the Switch version is definitely worth checking out. It earned a 7/10 in our The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD review.
The original Pokemon Snap is one of the best Pokemon spin-offs, and Nintendo finally followed up the N64 hit with a new entry. New Pokemon Snap is a great sequel that recaptures the magic of the on-rails photography game. With Pokemon from all eight generations roaming the maps, a bevy of missions, and nice photo editing tools, New Pokemon Snap is a charming return to the leisurely pastime of snapping photos of your favorite Pokemon. It earned an 8/10 in our New Pokemon Snap review.
