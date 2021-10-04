2 Of The Best Nintendo Switch Games Of 2021 Are Discounted To Their Best Prices Yet

If you're looking for some new Nintendo Switch games to add to your library, a pair of the best exclusives of the year so far on sale for new low prices. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and New Pokemon Snap are down to $40 each at Amazon and Best Buy. Amazon just sold out of Skyward Sword, but it's possible it will be restocked soon. You can also snag Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for $40 ahead of the final DLC fighter reveal tomorrow.

All three games have free shipping at both retailers, and Amazon Prime members can get their order as quickly as tomorrow with Prime shipping. While we've regularly seen Skyward Sword HD and New Pokemon Snap on sale for $50, we've yet to see them reach the $40 mark. Nintendo Switch exclusives rarely drop below $40, so we wouldn't be surprised if these deals wind up being on par with Black Friday discounts.