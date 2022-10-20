2 Great Free Games Available At Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.

This week's free game at Epic

From now until October 20 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, you can claim Evoland Legendary Edition and Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition. That's quite the lineup of freebies. Fallout 3 doesn't really need an introduction at this point. The modern classic from Bethesda is one of the most lauded open-world RPGs of the past 20 years. Evoland Legendary Edition is also a great RPG--well, technically it's two RPGs, Evoland and Evoland II. These unique games are inspired by numerous iconic franchises, including The Legend of Zelda and Final Fantasy. It mixes numerous genres to keep the gameplay fresh. Evoland II even has multiple graphical styles, from pixel art to modern 3D animations that evolve as you make your way through the story.

Next week's free game at Epic

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus

Starting October 27, you can claim Saturnalia and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus. Saturnalia is a brand-new survival horror game that launches on October 27, so horror fans can pick it up for free on release date. The game's eerie village is procedurally generated to change every time all of your characters die. Mechanicus is a turn-based tactical game set in the Warhammer universe that originally released in 2018. It features 50 missions that are played from a top-down perspective.



Epic Games Store free games list

We're keeping a running list of every free game that Epic users have been able to claim in the past. From AAA hits to indie darlings, Epic has really made its mark with free games. You can even snag these games if you don't have a powerful PC so you can play them if you ever get one. Look at the list below to see the frankly ridiculous list of free games that have been available.

