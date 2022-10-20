2 Great Free Games Available At Epic Games Store
Both games are available to claim until next Thursday.
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
This week's free game at Epic
From now until October 20 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, you can claim Evoland Legendary Edition and Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition. That's quite the lineup of freebies. Fallout 3 doesn't really need an introduction at this point. The modern classic from Bethesda is one of the most lauded open-world RPGs of the past 20 years. Evoland Legendary Edition is also a great RPG--well, technically it's two RPGs, Evoland and Evoland II. These unique games are inspired by numerous iconic franchises, including The Legend of Zelda and Final Fantasy. It mixes numerous genres to keep the gameplay fresh. Evoland II even has multiple graphical styles, from pixel art to modern 3D animations that evolve as you make your way through the story.
Next week's free game at Epic
Starting October 27, you can claim Saturnalia and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus. Saturnalia is a brand-new survival horror game that launches on October 27, so horror fans can pick it up for free on release date. The game's eerie village is procedurally generated to change every time all of your characters die. Mechanicus is a turn-based tactical game set in the Warhammer universe that originally released in 2018. It features 50 missions that are played from a top-down perspective.
Epic Games Store free games list
We're keeping a running list of every free game that Epic users have been able to claim in the past. From AAA hits to indie darlings, Epic has really made its mark with free games. You can even snag these games if you don't have a powerful PC so you can play them if you ever get one. Look at the list below to see the frankly ridiculous list of free games that have been available.
Editor's Note: Article Updated on October 20, 2022
|Game
|Date
|Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
|October 27-November 3, 2022
|Saturnalia
|October 27-November 3, 2022
|Evoland Legendary Edition
|October 20-27, 2022
|Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
|October 20-27, 2022
|Darkwood
|October 13-20, 2022
|ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove
|October 13-20, 2022
|Slain: Back from Hell
|October 6-13, 2022
|Rising Hell
|October 6-13, 2022
|The Drone Racing League Simulator
|September 29-October 6, 2022
|Ark: Survival Evolved
|September 22-29, 2022
|Gloomhaven
|September 22-29, 2022
|Spirit of the North
|September 15-22, 2022
|The Captain
|September 15-22, 2022
|Realm Royale Reforged Launch Bundle
|September 8-15, 2022
|Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator
|September 8-15, 2022
|Submerged: Hidden Depths
|September 1-8, 2022
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider
|September 1-8, 2022
|Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack
|August 25-September 1, 2022
|Ring of Pain
|August 25-September 1, 2022
|Doom 64
|August 18-25, 2022
|Rumbleverse - Boom Boxer Pack
|August 18-25, 2022
|Cook, Serve, Delicious 3
|August 11-18, 2022
|Unrailed
|August 4-11, 2022
|Lawn Mowing Simulator
|July 28-August 4, 2022
|Shop Titans
|July 21-28, 2022
|Tannenberg
|July 21-28, 2022
|Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
|July 14-21, 2022
|Killing Floor 2
|July 7-14, 2022
|Ancient Enemy
|July 7-14, 2022
|Geneforge I - Mutagen
|June 30-July 7, 2022
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends
|June 30-July 7
|Iratus: Lord of the Dead
|June 30-July 7, 2022
|Car Mechanic Simulator 2018
|June 23-30, 2022
|A Game of Thrones: The Board Game
|June 23-30, 2022
|Supraland
|June 16-23, 2022
|Maneater
|June 9-16, 2022
|Wolfenstein: The New Order
|June 2-9, 2022
|BioShock: The Collection
|May 26-June 2, 2022
|Borderlands 3
|May 19-26, 2022
|Redout: Enhanced Edition
|May 12-19, 2022
|Prey
|May 12-19, 2022
|Jotun: Valhalla Edition
|May 12-19, 2022
|Terraforming Mars
|May 5-12, 2022
|Paradigm
|April 28-May 5, 2022
|Just Die Already
|April 28-May 5, 2022
|Riverbond
|April 21-28, 2022
|Insurmountable
|April 14-21, 2022
|XCOM 2
|April 14-21, 2022
|The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
|April 7-14, 2022
|Rogue Legacy
|April 7-14, 2022
|City of Brass
|March 31-April 7, 2022
|Total War: Warhammer
|March 31-April 7, 2022
|Demon's Tilt
|March 24-31, 2022
|In Sound Mind
|March 17-24, 2022
|Cities: Skylines
|March 10-17, 2022
|Black Widow: Recharged
|March 3-10, 2022
|Centipede: Recharged
|March 3-10, 2022
|Cris Tales
|February 24-March 3, 2022
|Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons
|February 17-24, 2022
|Windbound
|February 10-17, 2022
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|February 3-10, 2022
|Daemon X Machina
|January 27-February 3, 2022
|Relicta
|January 20-27, 2022
|Galactic Civilizations 3
|January 13-20, 2022
|Gods Will Fall
|January 6-13, 2022
|Tomb Raider Reboot Trilogy
|December 29, 2021-January 6, 2022
|Salt and Sanctuary
|December 29-30, 2021
|Moving Out
|December 28-29, 2021
|Mages of Mystralia
|December 27-28, 2021
|Control
|December 26-27, 2021
|Prey
|December 25-26, 2021
|Pathfinder: Kingmaker
|December 24-25, 2021
|Vampyr
|December 23-24, 2021
|Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
|December 22-23, 2021
|Second Extinction
|December 21-22, 2021
|Loop Hero
|December 18-21, 2021
|The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
|December 19, 2021
|Remnant: From the Ashes
|December 18, 2021
|Neon Abyss
|December 17-18, 2021
|Shenmue III
|December 16-17, 2021
|Prison Architect
|December 9-16, 2021
|Godfall: Challenger Edition
|December 9-16, 2021
|While True: Learn[]
|December 2-9, 2021
|Dead by Daylight
|December 2-9, 2021
|The Hunter: Call of the Wild
|November 25-December 2, 2021
|Kid A Mnesia Exhibition
|November 18-25, 2021
|Never Alone
|November 18-25, 2021
|Guild of Dungeoneering
|November 18-25, 2021
|Tiny Tiny's Assault on Dragon Keep
|November 9-16, 2021
|Aven Colony
|November 4-11, 2021
|Darq: Complete Edition
|October 28-November 4, 2021
|Among the Sleep
|October 21-28, 2021
|Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
|October 14-21, 2021
|PC Building Simulator
|October 7-14, 2021
|Europa Universalis IV
|September 30-October 7, 2021
|The Escapists
|September 23-30, 2021
|Tharsis
|September 16-23, 2021
|Speed Brawl
|September 16-23, 2021
|Sheltered
|September 9-16, 2021
|Nioh: Complete Edition
|September 9-16, 2021
|Yoku's Island Express
|September 2-9, 2021
|Automachef
|August 26-September 2, 2021
|Saints Row The Third Remastered
|August 26-September 2, 2021
|Void Bastards
|August 19-26, 2021
|Yooka-Laylee
|August 19-26, 2021
|Rebel Galaxy
|August 12-19, 2021
|Minit
|August 5-12, 2021
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|August 5-12, 2021
|Train Sim World 2
|July 29-August 5, 2021
|Mothergunship
|July 29-August 5, 2021
|Defense Grid: Awakening
|July 22-29, 2021
|Verdun
|July 22-29, 2021
|Offworld Trading Company
|July 15-22, 2021
|Obduction
|July 15-22, 2021
|Ironcast
|July 8-15, 2021
|Bridge Constructor: Walking Dead
|July 8-15, 2021
|The Spectrum Retreat
|July 1-July 8, 2021
|Horizon Chase Turbo
|June 24-July 1, 2021
|Sonic Mania
|June 24-July 1, 2021
|Hell is Other Demons
|June 17-24, 2021
|Overcooked 2
|June 17-24, 2021
|Control
|June 10-17, 2021
|Frostpunk
|June 3-10, 2021
|Among Us
|May 27-June 3, 2021
|NBA 2K21
|May 20-27, 2021
|The Lion's Song
|May 13-20, 2021
|Pine
|May 6-13, 2021
|Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms (DLC)
|April 29-May 6, 2021
|Hand of Fate 2
|April 22-29, 2021
|Alien: Isolation
|April 22-29, 2021
|Deponia: The Complete Journey
|April 15-22, 2021
|Ken Follet's The Pillars of the Earth
|April 15-22, 2021
|The First Tree
|April 15-22, 2021
|3/10: Season Two
|April 8-15, 2021
|Tales of the Neon Sea
|April 1-8, 2021
|Creature in the Well
|March 25-April 1, 2021
|The Fall
|March 18-25, 2021
|Surviving Mars
|March 11-18, 2021
|Wargame: Red Dragon
|March 4-11, 2021
|Sunless Sea
|February 25-March 4, 2021
|Absolute Drift
|February 18-25, 2021
|Rage 2
|February 18-25, 2021
|Halycon 6: Starbase Commander
|February 11-18, 2021
|For the King
|February 4-11, 2021
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|February 4-11, 2021
|Dandara: Trials of Fear edition
|January 28-February 4, 2021
|Galactic Civilizations III
|January 21-28, 2021
|Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration edition
|January 14-21, 2021
|Crying Suns
|January 7-14, 2021
|Jurassic World Evolution
|January 1-7, 2021
|Tyranny - Gold edition
|December 10-17, 2020
|Pillars of Eternity - Definitive edition
|December 10-17, 2020
|Cave Story+
|December 3-10, 2020
|The World Next Door
|November 19-26, 2020
|Elite Dangerous
|November 19-26, 2020
|The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
|November 12-19, 2020
|Dungeons 3
|November 5-12, 2020
|Blair Witch
|October 29-November 5, 2020
|Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
|October 29-November 5, 2020
|Costume Quest 2
|October 22-29, 2020
|Layers of Fear 2
|October 22-29, 2020
|Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
|October 15-22, 2020
|Kingdom: New Lands
|October 15-22, 2020
|Rising Storm 2: Vietnam
|October 8-15, 2020
|Abzu
|October 8-15, 2020
|Pikuniku
|October 1-8, 2020
|RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
|September 24-October 1, 2020
|Football Manager 2020
|September 17-24, 2020
|Stick it to the Man
|September 17-24, 2020
|Watch Dogs 2
|September 17-24, 2020
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|September 10-17, 2020
|Railway Empire
|September 10-17, 2020
|Into the Breach
|September 3-10, 2020
|Shadowrun Collection
|August 27-September 3, 2020
|Hitman
|August 27-September 3, 2020
|God's Trigger
|August 20-27, 2020
|Enter the Gungeon
|August 20-27, 2020
|Remnant: From the Ashes
|August 13-20, 2020
|The Alto Collection
|August 13-20, 2020
|Wilmot's Warehouse
|August 6-13, 2020
|Superbrothers: Sword & Sorcery EP
|July 30-August 6, 2020
|Barony
|July 30-August 6, 2020
|20XX
|July 30-August 6, 2020
|Next Up Hero
|July 23-30, 2020
|Tacoma
|July 23-30, 2020
|Torchlight 2
|July 16-23, 2020
|Killing Floor 2
|July 9-16, 2020
|Lifeless Planet
|July 9-16, 2020
|The Escapists 2
|July 9-16, 2020
|Hue
|July 2-July 9, 2020
|AER Memories of Old
|June 25-July 2, 2020
|Stranger Things 3
|June 25-July 2, 2020
|Pathway
|June 18-25, 2020
|Ark: Survival Evolved
|June 11-18, 2020
|Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection
|June 11-18, 2020
|Overcooked
|June 4-11, 2020
|Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
|May 28-June 4, 2020
|Civilization VI
|May 21-28, 2020
|Grand Theft Auto V
|May 14-21, 2020
|Death Coming
|May 7-14, 2020
|Crashlands
|April 30-May 7, 2020
|Amnesia: The Dark Descent
|April 30-May 7, 2020
|For the King
|April 23-30, 2020
|Just Cause 4
|April 16-23, 2020
|Wheels of Aurelia
|April 16-23, 2020
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
|April 9-16, 2020
|Close to the Sun
|April 9-16, 2020
|Gone Home
|April 2-9, 2020
|Drawful 2
|April 2-9, 2020
|Hob
|April 2-9, 2020
|Totally Reliable Delivery Service
|April 1-8, 2020
|World War Z
|March 26-April 2, 2020
|Torment x Punisher
|March 26-April 2, 2020
|Figment
|March 26-April 2, 2020
|Watch Dogs
|March 19-26, 2020
|The Stanley Parable
|March 19-26, 2020
|A Short Hike
|March 12-19, 2020
|Mutazione
|March 12-19, 2020
|Anodyne 2
|March 12-19, 2020
|Gonner
|March 5-12, 2020
|Offworld Trading Company
|March 5-12, 2020
|Inner Space
|February 27-March 5, 2020
|Faeria
|February 20-27, 2020
|Assassin's Creed Syndicate
|February 20-27, 2020
|Aztez
|February 13-20, 2020
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|February 13-20, 2020
|Ticket to Ride
|February 6-13, 2020
|Carcassonne
|February 6-13, 2020
|Farming Simulator 19
|January 30-February 6, 2020
|The Bridge
|January 23-30, 2020
|Horace
|January 16-23, 2020
|Sundered: Eldritch Edition
|January 9-16, 2020
|Darksiders Warmastered Edition
|January 1-9, 2020
|Darksiders 2 Dethinitive Edition
|January 1-9, 2020
|Steep
|January 1-9, 2020
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|December 31, 2019
|Hello Neighbor
|December 30, 2019
|The Talos Principle
|December 29, 2019
|Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
|December 28, 2019
|Hyper Light Drifter
|December 27, 2019
|FTL: Faster Than Light
|December 26, 2019
|Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
|December 25, 2019
|Celeste
|December 24, 2019
|Ape Out
|December 23, 2019
|Little Inferno
|December 22, 2019
|Superhot
|December 21, 2019
|Towerfall Ascension
|December 20, 2019
|Into the Breach
|December 19, 2019
|The Wolf Among Us
|December 12-19, 2019
|The Escapists
|December 12-19, 2019
|Jotun: Valhalla Edition
|December 6-12, 2019
|Rayman Legends
|November 29-December 6, 2019
|Bad North
|November 21-29, 2019
|The Messenger
|November 14-21, 2019
|Ruiner
|November 7-14, 2019
|Nuclear Throne
|November 7-14, 2019
|Costume Quest
|October 31-November 7, 2019
|Soma
|October 31-November 7, 2019
|Layers of Fear
|October 24-October 31, 2019
|Q.U.B.E.2
|October 24-October 31, 2019
|Alan Wake: American Nightmare
|October 17-24, 2019
|Observer
|October 17-24, 2019
|Surviving Mars
|October 10-17, 2019
|Minit
|October 3-10, 2019
|Metro 2033 Redux
|September 26-October 3, 2019
|Everything
|September 26-October 3, 2019
|Lego Batman Trilogy
|September 19-26, 2019
|Batman: Arkham Collection
|September 19-26, 2019
|Conarium
|September 12-19, 2019
|Abzu
|September 5-12, 2019
|The End is Nigh
|September 5-12, 2019
|Celeste
|August 29-September 5, 2019
|Inside
|August 29-September 5, 2019
|Fez
|August 22-29, 2019
|Hyper Light Drifter
|August 15-22, 2019
|Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
|August 15-22, 2019
|GNOG
|August 8-15, 2019
|For Honor
|August 2-9, 2019
|Alan Wake
|August 2-9, 2019
|This War of Mine
|July 25-August 2, 2019
|Moonlighter
|July 25-August 2, 2019
|Limbo
|July 18-July 25, 2019
|Torchlight
|July 11-18, 2019
|Overcooked
|July 4-11, 2019
|Last Day of June
|June 27-July 4, 2019
|Rebel Galaxy
|June 20-27, 2019
|Enter the Gungeon
|June 13-20, 2019
|Kingdom: New Lands
|June 6-13, 2019
|City of Brass
|May 30-6, 2019
|Rime
|May 23-30, 2019
|Stories Untold
|May 16-23, 2019
|World of Goo
|May 2-16, 2019
|Transistor
|April 18-May 2, 2019
|The Witness
|April 4-18, 2019
|Oxenfree
|March 21-April 4, 2019
|Slime Rancher
|March 7-21, 2019
|Thimbleweed Park
|February 21-March 7, 2019
|Axiom Verge
|February 7-21, 2019
|The Jackbox Party Pack
|January 24-February 7, 2019
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|January 11-24, 2019
|Super Meat Boy
|December 28, 2018-January 10, 2019
|Subnautica
|December 12-27, 2018
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Get Splatoon 3 For $49 On Release Day
- The Splatoon 3 Pro Controller Is Available Now
- The Best Gaming And Tech Deals At Amazon
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (3)
- The Biggest Games Releasing In September 2022: Splatoon 3, NBA 2K23, And More
- Get 16 2K Games For Only $18: Borderlands 3, BioShock Collection, And More
- NBA 2K23 Deal Includes Bunch Of Free In-Game Currency
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation