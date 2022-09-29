2 Free Games Available Now At Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.

This week's free game at Epic

The Drone Racing League

From now until October 6 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, you can grab The Drone Racing League Simulator, commonly referred to as DRL Simulator, and Runbow. DRL provides authentic drone aerodynamics and a staggering number of customization options, allowing you to build your own drone using a vast library of millions of pieces, parts, and style assets. The DRL Simulator has cross-platform online multiplayer and leaderboards.

Meanwhile, Runbow is zany side-scroller with multiple chaotic competitions for up to nine players. Though the multiplayer is where Runbow gets its staying power, it also has a cool single-player campaign with more than 140 levels. You can even unlock Shovel Knight as a playable character, which is pretty awesome.

Next week's free game at Epic

Rising Hell

Beginning September October 6 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, you can claim Rising Hell and Slain: Back from Hell. So, yes, next week will be a big week for games featuring hellish names and settings. Rising Hell is a platforming rogue-lite with fast-paced, challenging combat. Your goal is to escape the depths of hell, so this is a vertically based platformer. Slain: Back from Hell is a side-scrolling action-platformer featuring melee and magical combat. Yes, there are lots of demons in this one, too. Both games also feature heavy metal soundtracks.

Epic Games Store free games list

We're keeping a running list of every free game that Epic users have been able to claim in the past. From AAA hits to indie darlings, Epic has really made its mark with free games. You can even snag these games if you don't have a powerful PC so you can play them if you ever get one. Look at the list below to see the frankly ridiculous list of free games that have been available.

Editor's Note: Article Updated on September 29, 2022