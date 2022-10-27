2 Free Games Are Up For Grabs At The Epic Games Store

Both games are available to claim until next Thursday.

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.

This week's free game at Epic

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus

From now until November 3 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, you can claim Saturnalia and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus. Saturnalia is a brand-new survival horror game that launches on October 27, so horror fans can pick it up for free on release date. The game's eerie village is procedurally generated to change every time all of your characters die. Mechanicus is a turn-based tactical game set in the Warhammer universe that originally released in 2018. It features 50 missions that are played from a top-down perspective.

Next week's free game at Epic

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam
Rising Storm 2: Vietnam

Starting November 3, you can claim Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and Filament. Rising Storm 2 is a tactical shooter that originally released in 2017. It features 64-player matches and more than 20 maps located throughout Vietnam. The FPS has dozens of era-accurate weapons and even has flight gameplay thanks to choppers. Meanwhile, Filament is a top-down puzzle game set inside of a research ship. Your job is to learn what happened to the crew. This open-ended puzzle game lets you explore the ship, which is littered with more than 300 cable-based puzzles to solve.

See all free games at Epic

Epic Games Store free games list

We're keeping a running list of every free game that Epic users have been able to claim in the past. From AAA hits to indie darlings, Epic has really made its mark with free games. You can even snag these games if you don't have a powerful PC so you can play them if you ever get one. Look at the list below to see the frankly ridiculous list of free games that have been available.

Editor's Note: Article Updated on October 27, 2022

GameDate
Rising Storm 2: VietnamNovember 3-10, 2022
FilamentNovember 3-10, 2022
Warhammer 40,000: MechanicusOctober 27-November 3, 2022
SaturnaliaOctober 27-November 3, 2022
Evoland Legendary EditionOctober 20-27, 2022
Fallout 3: Game of the Year EditionOctober 20-27, 2022
DarkwoodOctober 13-20, 2022
ToeJam & Earl: Back in the GrooveOctober 13-20, 2022
Slain: Back from HellOctober 6-13, 2022
Rising HellOctober 6-13, 2022
The Drone Racing League SimulatorSeptember 29-October 6, 2022
Ark: Survival EvolvedSeptember 22-29, 2022
GloomhavenSeptember 22-29, 2022
Spirit of the NorthSeptember 15-22, 2022
The CaptainSeptember 15-22, 2022
Realm Royale Reforged Launch BundleSeptember 8-15, 2022
Hundred Days - Winemaking SimulatorSeptember 8-15, 2022
Submerged: Hidden DepthsSeptember 1-8, 2022
Shadow of the Tomb RaiderSeptember 1-8, 2022
Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary PackAugust 25-September 1, 2022
Ring of PainAugust 25-September 1, 2022
Doom 64August 18-25, 2022
Rumbleverse - Boom Boxer PackAugust 18-25, 2022
Cook, Serve, Delicious 3August 11-18, 2022
UnrailedAugust 4-11, 2022
Lawn Mowing SimulatorJuly 28-August 4, 2022
Shop TitansJuly 21-28, 2022
TannenbergJuly 21-28, 2022
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's TrapJuly 14-21, 2022
Killing Floor 2July 7-14, 2022
Ancient EnemyJuly 7-14, 2022
Geneforge I - MutagenJune 30-July 7, 2022
Hood: Outlaws & LegendsJune 30-July 7
Iratus: Lord of the DeadJune 30-July 7, 2022
Car Mechanic Simulator 2018June 23-30, 2022
A Game of Thrones: The Board GameJune 23-30, 2022
SupralandJune 16-23, 2022
ManeaterJune 9-16, 2022
Wolfenstein: The New OrderJune 2-9, 2022
BioShock: The CollectionMay 26-June 2, 2022
Borderlands 3May 19-26, 2022
Redout: Enhanced EditionMay 12-19, 2022
PreyMay 12-19, 2022
Jotun: Valhalla EditionMay 12-19, 2022
Terraforming MarsMay 5-12, 2022
ParadigmApril 28-May 5, 2022
Just Die AlreadyApril 28-May 5, 2022
RiverbondApril 21-28, 2022
InsurmountableApril 14-21, 2022
XCOM 2April 14-21, 2022
The Vanishing of Ethan CarterApril 7-14, 2022
Rogue LegacyApril 7-14, 2022
City of BrassMarch 31-April 7, 2022
Total War: WarhammerMarch 31-April 7, 2022
Demon's TiltMarch 24-31, 2022
In Sound MindMarch 17-24, 2022
Cities: SkylinesMarch 10-17, 2022
Black Widow: RechargedMarch 3-10, 2022
Centipede: RechargedMarch 3-10, 2022
Cris TalesFebruary 24-March 3, 2022
Brothers - A Tale of Two SonsFebruary 17-24, 2022
WindboundFebruary 10-17, 2022
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible LairFebruary 3-10, 2022
Daemon X MachinaJanuary 27-February 3, 2022
RelictaJanuary 20-27, 2022
Galactic Civilizations 3January 13-20, 2022
Gods Will FallJanuary 6-13, 2022
Tomb Raider Reboot TrilogyDecember 29, 2021-January 6, 2022
Salt and SanctuaryDecember 29-30, 2021
Moving OutDecember 28-29, 2021
Mages of Mystralia December 27-28, 2021
ControlDecember 26-27, 2021
PreyDecember 25-26, 2021
Pathfinder: KingmakerDecember 24-25, 2021
VampyrDecember 23-24, 2021
Mutant Year Zero: Road to EdenDecember 22-23, 2021
Second ExtinctionDecember 21-22, 2021
Loop HeroDecember 18-21, 2021
The Vanishing of Ethan CarterDecember 19, 2021
Remnant: From the AshesDecember 18, 2021
Neon AbyssDecember 17-18, 2021
Shenmue IIIDecember 16-17, 2021
Prison ArchitectDecember 9-16, 2021
Godfall: Challenger EditionDecember 9-16, 2021
While True: Learn[]December 2-9, 2021
Dead by DaylightDecember 2-9, 2021
The Hunter: Call of the WildNovember 25-December 2, 2021
Kid A Mnesia ExhibitionNovember 18-25, 2021
Never AloneNovember 18-25, 2021
Guild of DungeoneeringNovember 18-25, 2021
Tiny Tiny's Assault on Dragon KeepNovember 9-16, 2021
Aven ColonyNovember 4-11, 2021
Darq: Complete EditionOctober 28-November 4, 2021
Among the SleepOctober 21-28, 2021
Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a PulseOctober 14-21, 2021
PC Building SimulatorOctober 7-14, 2021
Europa Universalis IVSeptember 30-October 7, 2021
The EscapistsSeptember 23-30, 2021
TharsisSeptember 16-23, 2021
Speed BrawlSeptember 16-23, 2021
ShelteredSeptember 9-16, 2021
Nioh: Complete EditionSeptember 9-16, 2021
Yoku's Island ExpressSeptember 2-9, 2021
AutomachefAugust 26-September 2, 2021
Saints Row The Third RemasteredAugust 26-September 2, 2021
Void BastardsAugust 19-26, 2021
Yooka-LayleeAugust 19-26, 2021
Rebel GalaxyAugust 12-19, 2021
MinitAugust 5-12, 2021
A Plague Tale: InnocenceAugust 5-12, 2021
Train Sim World 2July 29-August 5, 2021
MothergunshipJuly 29-August 5, 2021
Defense Grid: AwakeningJuly 22-29, 2021
VerdunJuly 22-29, 2021
Offworld Trading CompanyJuly 15-22, 2021
ObductionJuly 15-22, 2021
IroncastJuly 8-15, 2021
Bridge Constructor: Walking DeadJuly 8-15, 2021
The Spectrum RetreatJuly 1-July 8, 2021
Horizon Chase TurboJune 24-July 1, 2021
Sonic ManiaJune 24-July 1, 2021
Hell is Other DemonsJune 17-24, 2021
Overcooked 2June 17-24, 2021
ControlJune 10-17, 2021
FrostpunkJune 3-10, 2021
Among UsMay 27-June 3, 2021
NBA 2K21May 20-27, 2021
The Lion's SongMay 13-20, 2021
PineMay 6-13, 2021
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms (DLC)April 29-May 6, 2021
Hand of Fate 2April 22-29, 2021
Alien: IsolationApril 22-29, 2021
Deponia: The Complete JourneyApril 15-22, 2021
Ken Follet's The Pillars of the EarthApril 15-22, 2021
The First TreeApril 15-22, 2021
3/10: Season TwoApril 8-15, 2021
Tales of the Neon SeaApril 1-8, 2021
Creature in the WellMarch 25-April 1, 2021
The FallMarch 18-25, 2021
Surviving MarsMarch 11-18, 2021
Wargame: Red DragonMarch 4-11, 2021
Sunless SeaFebruary 25-March 4, 2021
Absolute DriftFebruary 18-25, 2021
Rage 2February 18-25, 2021
Halycon 6: Starbase CommanderFebruary 11-18, 2021
For the KingFebruary 4-11, 2021
Metro: Last Light ReduxFebruary 4-11, 2021
Dandara: Trials of Fear editionJanuary 28-February 4, 2021
Galactic Civilizations IIIJanuary 21-28, 2021
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration editionJanuary 14-21, 2021
Crying SunsJanuary 7-14, 2021
Jurassic World EvolutionJanuary 1-7, 2021
Tyranny - Gold editionDecember 10-17, 2020
Pillars of Eternity - Definitive editionDecember 10-17, 2020
Cave Story+December 3-10, 2020
The World Next DoorNovember 19-26, 2020
Elite DangerousNovember 19-26, 2020
The Textorcist: The Story of Ray BibbiaNovember 12-19, 2020
Dungeons 3November 5-12, 2020
Blair WitchOctober 29-November 5, 2020
Ghostbusters: The Video Game RemasteredOctober 29-November 5, 2020
Costume Quest 2October 22-29, 2020
Layers of Fear 2October 22-29, 2020
Amnesia: A Machine For PigsOctober 15-22, 2020
Kingdom: New LandsOctober 15-22, 2020
Rising Storm 2: VietnamOctober 8-15, 2020
AbzuOctober 8-15, 2020
PikunikuOctober 1-8, 2020
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3September 24-October 1, 2020
Football Manager 2020September 17-24, 2020
Stick it to the ManSeptember 17-24, 2020
Watch Dogs 2September 17-24, 2020
Where the Water Tastes Like WineSeptember 10-17, 2020
Railway EmpireSeptember 10-17, 2020
Into the BreachSeptember 3-10, 2020
Shadowrun CollectionAugust 27-September 3, 2020
HitmanAugust 27-September 3, 2020
God's TriggerAugust 20-27, 2020
Enter the Gungeon August 20-27, 2020
Remnant: From the AshesAugust 13-20, 2020
The Alto CollectionAugust 13-20, 2020
Wilmot's WarehouseAugust 6-13, 2020
Superbrothers: Sword & Sorcery EPJuly 30-August 6, 2020
BaronyJuly 30-August 6, 2020
20XXJuly 30-August 6, 2020
Next Up HeroJuly 23-30, 2020
TacomaJuly 23-30, 2020
Torchlight 2July 16-23, 2020
Killing Floor 2July 9-16, 2020
Lifeless PlanetJuly 9-16, 2020
The Escapists 2July 9-16, 2020
HueJuly 2-July 9, 2020
AER Memories of OldJune 25-July 2, 2020
Stranger Things 3June 25-July 2, 2020
PathwayJune 18-25, 2020
Ark: Survival EvolvedJune 11-18, 2020
Samurai Shodown NeoGeo CollectionJune 11-18, 2020
OvercookedJune 4-11, 2020
Borderlands: The Handsome CollectionMay 28-June 4, 2020
Civilization VIMay 21-28, 2020
Grand Theft Auto VMay 14-21, 2020
Death ComingMay 7-14, 2020
CrashlandsApril 30-May 7, 2020
Amnesia: The Dark DescentApril 30-May 7, 2020
For the KingApril 23-30, 2020
Just Cause 4April 16-23, 2020
Wheels of AureliaApril 16-23, 2020
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and PunishmentsApril 9-16, 2020
Close to the SunApril 9-16, 2020
Gone HomeApril 2-9, 2020
Drawful 2April 2-9, 2020
HobApril 2-9, 2020
Totally Reliable Delivery ServiceApril 1-8, 2020
World War ZMarch 26-April 2, 2020
Torment x PunisherMarch 26-April 2, 2020
FigmentMarch 26-April 2, 2020
Watch DogsMarch 19-26, 2020
The Stanley ParableMarch 19-26, 2020
A Short HikeMarch 12-19, 2020
MutazioneMarch 12-19, 2020
Anodyne 2March 12-19, 2020
GonnerMarch 5-12, 2020
Offworld Trading CompanyMarch 5-12, 2020
Inner SpaceFebruary 27-March 5, 2020
FaeriaFebruary 20-27, 2020
Assassin's Creed SyndicateFebruary 20-27, 2020
AztezFebruary 13-20, 2020
Kingdom Come: DeliveranceFebruary 13-20, 2020
Ticket to RideFebruary 6-13, 2020
CarcassonneFebruary 6-13, 2020
Farming Simulator 19January 30-February 6, 2020
The BridgeJanuary 23-30, 2020
HoraceJanuary 16-23, 2020
Sundered: Eldritch EditionJanuary 9-16, 2020
Darksiders Warmastered EditionJanuary 1-9, 2020
Darksiders 2 Dethinitive EditionJanuary 1-9, 2020
SteepJanuary 1-9, 2020
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible LairDecember 31, 2019
Hello NeighborDecember 30, 2019
The Talos PrincipleDecember 29, 2019
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the ShogunDecember 28, 2019
Hyper Light DrifterDecember 27, 2019
FTL: Faster Than LightDecember 26, 2019
Totally Accurate Battle SimulatorDecember 25, 2019
CelesteDecember 24, 2019
Ape OutDecember 23, 2019
Little InfernoDecember 22, 2019
SuperhotDecember 21, 2019
Towerfall AscensionDecember 20, 2019
Into the BreachDecember 19, 2019
The Wolf Among UsDecember 12-19, 2019
The EscapistsDecember 12-19, 2019
Jotun: Valhalla EditionDecember 6-12, 2019
Rayman LegendsNovember 29-December 6, 2019
Bad NorthNovember 21-29, 2019
The MessengerNovember 14-21, 2019
RuinerNovember 7-14, 2019
Nuclear ThroneNovember 7-14, 2019
Costume QuestOctober 31-November 7, 2019
SomaOctober 31-November 7, 2019
Layers of FearOctober 24-October 31, 2019
Q.U.B.E.2October 24-October 31, 2019
Alan Wake: American NightmareOctober 17-24, 2019
ObserverOctober 17-24, 2019
Surviving MarsOctober 10-17, 2019
MinitOctober 3-10, 2019
Metro 2033 ReduxSeptember 26-October 3, 2019
EverythingSeptember 26-October 3, 2019
Lego Batman TrilogySeptember 19-26, 2019
Batman: Arkham CollectionSeptember 19-26, 2019
ConariumSeptember 12-19, 2019
AbzuSeptember 5-12, 2019
The End is NighSeptember 5-12, 2019
CelesteAugust 29-September 5, 2019
InsideAugust 29-September 5, 2019
FezAugust 22-29, 2019
Hyper Light DrifterAugust 15-22, 2019
Mutant Year Zero: Road to EdenAugust 15-22, 2019
GNOGAugust 8-15, 2019
For HonorAugust 2-9, 2019
Alan WakeAugust 2-9, 2019
This War of MineJuly 25-August 2, 2019
MoonlighterJuly 25-August 2, 2019
LimboJuly 18-July 25, 2019
TorchlightJuly 11-18, 2019
OvercookedJuly 4-11, 2019
Last Day of JuneJune 27-July 4, 2019
Rebel GalaxyJune 20-27, 2019
Enter the GungeonJune 13-20, 2019
Kingdom: New LandsJune 6-13, 2019
City of BrassMay 30-6, 2019
RimeMay 23-30, 2019
Stories UntoldMay 16-23, 2019
World of GooMay 2-16, 2019
TransistorApril 18-May 2, 2019
The WitnessApril 4-18, 2019
OxenfreeMarch 21-April 4, 2019
Slime RancherMarch 7-21, 2019
Thimbleweed ParkFebruary 21-March 7, 2019
Axiom VergeFebruary 7-21, 2019
The Jackbox Party PackJanuary 24-February 7, 2019
What Remains of Edith FinchJanuary 11-24, 2019
Super Meat BoyDecember 28, 2018-January 10, 2019
SubnauticaDecember 12-27, 2018

