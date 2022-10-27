2 Free Games Are Up For Grabs At The Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.

This week's free game at Epic

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus

From now until November 3 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, you can claim Saturnalia and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus. Saturnalia is a brand-new survival horror game that launches on October 27, so horror fans can pick it up for free on release date. The game's eerie village is procedurally generated to change every time all of your characters die. Mechanicus is a turn-based tactical game set in the Warhammer universe that originally released in 2018. It features 50 missions that are played from a top-down perspective.

Next week's free game at Epic

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam

Starting November 3, you can claim Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and Filament. Rising Storm 2 is a tactical shooter that originally released in 2017. It features 64-player matches and more than 20 maps located throughout Vietnam. The FPS has dozens of era-accurate weapons and even has flight gameplay thanks to choppers. Meanwhile, Filament is a top-down puzzle game set inside of a research ship. Your job is to learn what happened to the crew. This open-ended puzzle game lets you explore the ship, which is littered with more than 300 cable-based puzzles to solve.



Epic Games Store free games list

We're keeping a running list of every free game that Epic users have been able to claim in the past. From AAA hits to indie darlings, Epic has really made its mark with free games. You can even snag these games if you don't have a powerful PC so you can play them if you ever get one. Look at the list below to see the frankly ridiculous list of free games that have been available.

