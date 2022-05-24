The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Snag 18-Movie Batman Blu-Ray Collection For Only $40
Batman 80th Anniversary Collection compiles some stellar animated Batman movies.
Over the years, there have been plenty of live-action Batman movies. From Tim Burton's Batman Returns to Matt Reeves' The Batman, each director has a new take on the Caped Crusader. However, there are also plenty of animated movies about Batman and his greatest stories that have been released along the years, and now, there's a great deal to get a lot of them for a low price on Amazon.
In 2019, 18 of Batman's animated movies were compiled in the Batman 80th Anniversary Collection. The Blu-ray box set typically hovers around its regular $75 price, but right now you can snag it for $40.50 at Amazon, which is its lowest price that we can recall.
Batman 80th Anniversary Collection includes the following movies on Blu-ray:
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
- Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman
- Batman: Gotham Knight
- Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
- Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
- Batman: Under the Red Hood
- Batman: Year One
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2
- Batman: Assault on Arkham
- Son of Batman
- Batman: Bad Blood
- Batman: The Killing Joke
- Batman vs. Robin
- Batman and Harley Quinn
- Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
- Batman: Gotham by Gaslight
- Batman Ninja
The Blu-ray box set also comes with a bunch of special features, including the feature-length documentary Masterpiece: Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns, Batman and Me: The Bob Kane Story, multiple featurettes, and more.
Editor's Note: Article updated on May 24, 2022
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- 6 Free Games Are Available Now For Amazon Prime Members
- Xbox Games With Gold For May 2022: 3 Free Games Are Available Now
- PlayStation Plus Free Games For May 2022 Are Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- Get 10 Bizarre Steam Games For Just $5
- All The Free Games For PC, PlayStation, Xbox, And Switch Right Now
- Check Out Corsair's Impressive New Line Of Budget-Friendly Gaming Headsets
- 3 Xbox Games Are Free This Weekend, Including Civilization 6
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation