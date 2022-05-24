The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Snag 18-Movie Batman Blu-Ray Collection For Only $40

Batman 80th Anniversary Collection compiles some stellar animated Batman movies.

Over the years, there have been plenty of live-action Batman movies. From Tim Burton's Batman Returns to Matt Reeves' The Batman, each director has a new take on the Caped Crusader. However, there are also plenty of animated movies about Batman and his greatest stories that have been released along the years, and now, there's a great deal to get a lot of them for a low price on Amazon.

In 2019, 18 of Batman's animated movies were compiled in the Batman 80th Anniversary Collection. The Blu-ray box set typically hovers around its regular $75 price, but right now you can snag it for $40.50 at Amazon, which is its lowest price that we can recall.

Batman 80th Anniversary Collection

$40.50 (was $75)

See at Amazon

Batman 80th Anniversary Collection includes the following movies on Blu-ray:

  • Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
  • Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman
  • Batman: Gotham Knight
  • Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
  • Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
  • Batman: Under the Red Hood
  • Batman: Year One
  • Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1
  • Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2
  • Batman: Assault on Arkham
  • Son of Batman
  • Batman: Bad Blood
  • Batman: The Killing Joke
  • Batman vs. Robin
  • Batman and Harley Quinn
  • Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
  • Batman: Gotham by Gaslight
  • Batman Ninja

The Blu-ray box set also comes with a bunch of special features, including the feature-length documentary Masterpiece: Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns, Batman and Me: The Bob Kane Story, multiple featurettes, and more.

Editor's Note: Article updated on May 24, 2022

