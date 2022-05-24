Snag 18-Movie Batman Blu-Ray Collection For Only $40

Over the years, there have been plenty of live-action Batman movies. From Tim Burton's Batman Returns to Matt Reeves' The Batman, each director has a new take on the Caped Crusader. However, there are also plenty of animated movies about Batman and his greatest stories that have been released along the years, and now, there's a great deal to get a lot of them for a low price on Amazon.

In 2019, 18 of Batman's animated movies were compiled in the Batman 80th Anniversary Collection. The Blu-ray box set typically hovers around its regular $75 price, but right now you can snag it for $40.50 at Amazon, which is its lowest price that we can recall.

Batman 80th Anniversary Collection includes the following movies on Blu-ray:

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman

Batman: Gotham Knight

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

Batman: Under the Red Hood

Batman: Year One

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2

Batman: Assault on Arkham

Son of Batman

Batman: Bad Blood

Batman: The Killing Joke

Batman vs. Robin

Batman and Harley Quinn

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight

Batman Ninja

The Blu-ray box set also comes with a bunch of special features, including the feature-length documentary Masterpiece: Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns, Batman and Me: The Bob Kane Story, multiple featurettes, and more.

Editor's Note: Article updated on May 24, 2022