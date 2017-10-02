17 Years Later, M. Night Shyamalan's Unbreakable Sequel Is Happening

Glass, the sequel to M. Night Shyamalan's 2000 film Unbreakable and last year's Split, is finally shooting. Shyamalan tweeted today from the set, captioning his tweet, "Day 1: Seventeen years in the making." Filming is now underway in Philadelphia.

It's expected to be a 39-day shoot, stretching until early November. Shyamalan also tweeted that the script for Glass is 134 pages, which is down eight pages from where it started.

#Glass is a 39 day shoot. Script is clocking in at a muscular 134pages. (Down 8 from my ruthless trim pass) — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) August 30, 2017

The ending of Split revealed that it and Unbreakable take place in the same cinematic universe, a secret that he went to great lengths to protect. Shyamalan later said that it was "always my dream to have both films collide in this third film."

Bruce Willis from Unbreakable is coming back as David Dunn, alongside Samuel L. Jackson's Elijah Price AKA Mr. Glass. Split star James McAvoy will also star in Glass, again playing Kevin Wendell Crumb and his many different identities. Additionally, actress Anya Taylor-Joy's Split character, Casey Cooke, will be in Glass.

In terms of the story, Collider reports that Glass follows Dunn as he's going after Crumb's most extreme personality, The Beast. The movie will chronicle a "series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men."

Glass is slated to release on January 18, 2019. Shyamalan first teased the film back in February when he was working on an outline for it. Originally, McAvoy's character--pre-multiple personalities--was going to appear in Unbreakable but was ultimately cut. Split was Shayamalan's biggest opening to date, grossing $100 million its first weekend.