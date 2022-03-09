1,300 PS5 And PS4 Games Discounted In New PlayStation Store Sale

The PlayStation Store is currently offering big discounts on more than 1,300 indie games. The PlayStation Indies Sale is the largest sale we've seen on PSN so far in 2022. It includes a bunch of highly reviewed games, including Streets of Rage 4, OlliOlli World, and Dead Cells, among plenty of others. The sale runs until March 24, so you have a couple of weeks to make your selections. Since there are a lot of deals to wade through, we've rounded up some of the highlights from the massive sale.

PlayStation Indies Sale

Elden Ring fans are probably still working their way through The Lands Between, but anyone searching for an affordable "Soulsborne" should check out Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition, which is currently listed for just $15. It has the same vibe as Dark Souls, although it has a few unique features to make it feel distinct--it pulled in a solid 8/10 in our Mortal Shell review.

Speaking of games that take inspiration from Dark Souls, Salt and Sanctuary is a steal at $4.49. Considering that Salt and Sacrifice releases in May, now's a great time to catch up before the sequel arrives.

Horror fans should check out the nightmare-inducing Amnesia series, you can pick up the Amnesia: Collection for just $3, down from $30. It includes both The Dark Descent and A Machine For Pigs, while Amnesia: Rebirth is offered separately for $13, down from $30.

The sale also features a ton of extremely popular indie games that are still a joy to play many years after their release. Best of all? A lot of these games cost less than five bucks right now. You can grab Spelunky and TowerFall Ascension for $3 each, Bastion for $3.74, and Transistor for $5. For a lot of game for your buck, Hotline Miami Collection is a steal at $5.

In addition to the nice deal on the new skateboarding game OlliOlli World, you can save on some other indies that released on PlayStation over the past year or so, including Huntdown for for $8 and the inventive puzzle game The Pedestrian for $11.

Other highlights include Overcooked 2, Monster Sanctuary, Carrion, and Journey. Be sure to check out the full catalog on the PlayStation Store, although you can find our favorite deals below.