13 Things You Need To Know About Elden Ring

Learn about Elden Ring's hub location, customizable armor, and more.

By on

1 Comments

GameSpot recently went hands on with Elden Ring, playing through the first seven hours of the game, and learned a few more interesting details you might want to know before it releases.

There will be some very mild spoilers mentioned, so keep that in mind if you want to go into the game as free of information as possible.

Click To Unmute
  1. The Best Nintendo Direct February 2022 Trailers
  2. No Mario Kart 9 Yet From Nintendo But Old Courses Inbound | GameSpot News
  3. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Trailer | Nintendo Direct
  4. 20 Dying Light 2 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
  5. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Trailer | Nintendo Direct 2022
  6. Earthbound Nintendo Switch Online Update | Nintendo Direct February 2022
  7. The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story | Announce Trailer
  8. Mario Kart 8 Remastered Courses DLC Trailer | Nintendo Direct February 2022
  9. Triangle Strategy Update Trailer | Nintendo Direct February 2022
  10. Nintendo Switch Sports | Nintendo Direct February 2022
  11. Portal: Companion Collection for Nintendo Switch -- Official Trailer
  12. LIVE A LIVE – Nintendo Direct 2.9.2022 Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: 13 Things You Need to Know about Elden Ring

Here are a few of the things we learned in our time with the game.

Elden Ring will have a hub area like in previous Souls games called The Round Table Hold. You won't have immediate access to the area, but like in prior From Software games, it is a safe location from enemies. NPCs will come and go, and certain parts of The Round Table Hold will be closed off until you complete certain sections of the game.

Armor will be more customizable now, as you can acquire a sewing kit to change how it looks. It's unclear if this has any effect on stats, but it at least means you can mix up your look a bit more.

In the closed network test, the available dungeons were fairly small, in contrast to the wide-open spaces seen in trailers. But there are in fact larger non-legacy dungeons that you will be able to find and explore. And they all have unique bosses and interesting loot to acquire too.

And once you get out of the tutorial area, it seems like you will be able to pretty much anywhere you want right off the bat. The game does push you in certain directions, but that doesn't mean you have to follow them.

You can see all 13 things we learned about Elden Ring in our preview by checking out the video above.

Check Out This $90 Dark Souls Board Game
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Elden Ring
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)