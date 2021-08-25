13 Games Are Getting Nvidia's RTX Tech, Including Battlefield 2042 And Dying Light 2

Nvidia has announced that a number of upcoming games, including EA's Battlefield 2042 and Techland's Dying Light 2, will receive a graphical boost at launch thanks to the company's RTX effects. However, not every title will be given access to the same tech, with some simply receiving Nvidia's DLSS technology and others receiving the full suite, including full support for ray tracing.

Announced in a post on Nvidia's website, the company revealed a list of 13 games that will utilize RTX technology, either at launch or in an update at some point. Besides Battlefield 2042 and Dying Light 2, the list notably includes Black Myth: Wukong, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Naraka: Bladepoint, and Chivalry 2.

Both Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Dying Light 2 will launch with DLSS and ray tracing, although the latter won't have a full implementation of the lighting technique. Instead, Dying Light 2's full day-night cycle will be made more realistic by ray-traced global illumination, shadows, and reflections.

While Battlefield 2042 won't support ray tracing, Nvidia is giving competitive players an edge in the game with DLSS and Nvidia Reflex. DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), in the simplest of terms, allows your PC to render games at lower resolutions in order to boost performance, but without significantly reducing image quality. Nvidia Reflex meanwhile reduces system latency, meaning actions like shooting or looking around happen almost instantaneously in-game.

Naturally, PC players will need one of Nvidia's graphics cards to play with any of the company's RTX tech enabled, but it remains unlikely that it'll be easy to pick one up this year. This past April, Nvidia claimed that GPU shortages would be around until the end of this year. However, Intel's outlook on the issue is more grim, projecting that the ongoing semiconductor shortage that's affecting PC components and regular consumer goods alike could persist until 2023.