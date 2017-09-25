11 Months After It Began, It Sounds Like The Video Game Voice Actor Strike Is Ending

Around 11 months after it began in October 2016, it looks like the video game voice actor strike is finally coming to an end. SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents video game voice actors, announced today that it's reached a "tentative agreement" to end the strike against 11 video game companies, including juggernauts like Activision and Warner Bros.

The deal was reached on Saturday morning, SAG-AFTRA said. The terms include the following:

A new bonus structure that "provides an addition payment to performers."

This payment, which must be delivered no later than a game's release date, is calculated by the number of recording sessions an actor worked on a title.

It starts with a $75 payment for the first session and runs up to $2,100 after 10.

"This is an important advance in this critical industry space. We secured a number of gains including for the first time, a secondary payment structure which was one of the members' key concerns," SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement. "The courage of our members and their fortitude these many months has been admirable and I salute them. We are always stronger together."

SAG-AFTRA's Keythe Farley said the the new structure provides voice actors with "significantly larger" bonus payments than under the terms of the previous agreement.

Keythe Farley, chair of the SAG-AFTRA Interactive Negotiating Committee, said the strike delivered key victories for member performers in the video game community.

Ray Rodriguez, the lead negotiator for this deal, said in a statement that another win is that it improves transparency, which in turn should help union members bargain. Under the terms of the new agreement, companies are required to disclose more details about a game a performing is recording lines for such as its genre, the codename, and whether or not it's based on a existing franchise. Members will also be told--prior to signing on to a project--if they will be required to use "unusual terminology, profanity or racial slurs, whether there will be content of a sexual or violent nature and whether stunts will be required."

More to come...