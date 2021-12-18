$1000 Halo Infinite Football Helmet And Master Chief-Inspired Ice Hockey Goalie Pads Revealed

Microsoft is working with sports companies Riddell and Bauer for limited-edition gear inspired by Halo Infinite. Starting with Riddell, the company created a limited-edition football helmet inspired by Master Chief's green and gold Mjolnir armor.

The helmet costs $1000, and it's for display use only--Riddell does not recommend actually using it to play football. Each was hand-drawn using a "multi-step painting technique," the company said.

Master Chief's 117 number is printed on the sides, while there is a 20-year anniversary decal on the back. "Additional upgrades include a special SpeedFlex face mask SF-2EG-TX, a convert-to-black kit that includes black parts, face mask clips, front and back bumpers, custom painted strap-locs and valve caps, and a black hard cup chin strap. The look is completed with an Oakley Pro Shield in Prizm 24k Iridium that closely mimics the visor on Master Chief's helmet," Riddell said.

If you've got an extra $1000 burning a hole in your pocket, head to Riddell's website to order yours.

The $1000 Master Chief helmet

Gallery

As for the other collaboration, Bauer Hockey is giving away a truly unique set of goalie pads and mask inspired by Master Chief. Check it out below--the winner also gets an Xbox Series X console.

GIVEAWAY! Become Master Chief - in @Halo and on the ice.

Enter for a chance to win an Xbox Series X console, a one-of-a-kind set of custom goal pads, and a Master Chief goal mask now at https://t.co/yan1zxFzCk. pic.twitter.com/gTjUzMqQTF — BAUER Hockey (@BauerHockey) December 14, 2021

Halo Infinite is out now for Xbox, PC, and streaming. For more, check out GameSpot's Halo Infinite review for the campaign.