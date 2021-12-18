Game Of The Year Halo Infinite Skull Locations Destiny Is Salty GTA The Contract PS5 Restock Xbox Series X Restock
Login / Sign Up

$1000 Halo Infinite Football Helmet And Master Chief-Inspired Ice Hockey Goalie Pads Revealed

The helmet sets you back $1000 but the ice hockey goalie pads are only available in a giveaway--see them here.

By on

Comments

Microsoft is working with sports companies Riddell and Bauer for limited-edition gear inspired by Halo Infinite. Starting with Riddell, the company created a limited-edition football helmet inspired by Master Chief's green and gold Mjolnir armor.

The helmet costs $1000, and it's for display use only--Riddell does not recommend actually using it to play football. Each was hand-drawn using a "multi-step painting technique," the company said.

Click To Unmute
  1. Horizon Forbidden West - Machines of the Forbidden West
  2. Halo Infinite Co-Op Is Playable With A Glitch, But Beware | GameSpot News
  3. I Played the GTA Trilogy 20 Years Later...
  4. Destiny 2 Where Is Xur and What is He Selling - December 17, 2021
  5. Every GameSpot Game Of The Year Up To 2021
  6. GTA V: The Contract DLC - All Dr. Dre Cutscenes
  7. First 57 Minutes of Warframe The New War Gameplay
  8. The Witcher Stars Play WOULD YOU RATHER
  9. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss Talk The Matrix Return
  10. Final Fantasy XIV Suspending Sales | GameSpot News
  11. Games Not To Miss On Xbox Game Pass
  12. Don’t Starve Together - Announcement Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Halo Infinite Campaign Review

Master Chief's 117 number is printed on the sides, while there is a 20-year anniversary decal on the back. "Additional upgrades include a special SpeedFlex face mask SF-2EG-TX, a convert-to-black kit that includes black parts, face mask clips, front and back bumpers, custom painted strap-locs and valve caps, and a black hard cup chin strap. The look is completed with an Oakley Pro Shield in Prizm 24k Iridium that closely mimics the visor on Master Chief's helmet," Riddell said.

If you've got an extra $1000 burning a hole in your pocket, head to Riddell's website to order yours.

The $1000 Master Chief helmet
The $1000 Master Chief helmet
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3

As for the other collaboration, Bauer Hockey is giving away a truly unique set of goalie pads and mask inspired by Master Chief. Check it out below--the winner also gets an Xbox Series X console.

Halo Infinite is out now for Xbox, PC, and streaming. For more, check out GameSpot's Halo Infinite review for the campaign.

Best Halo Games: Ranking The Mainline Series Ahead Of Halo Infinite
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Halo Infinite
PC
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)