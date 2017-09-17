$100 Million Raised For Charity From Humble Bundle Sales

Humble Bundle, a company whose platform lets people pay what they want for bundles of games and give a portion of sales to charity, has announced a major milestone. More than $100 million has now been raised for charity since the site launched in 2010.

The funds have supported "thousands" of charities around the world, including those that support disaster relief, protect civil liberties, and distribute food and water where it is needed, Humble Bundle said in a nice video which you can see below.

The Humble community has now raised over $100,000,000 for charity! 🎉 See how you've made a positive impact on the world: pic.twitter.com/f8Xs89tbwn — Humble Bundle (@humble) September 15, 2017

"Thank you, Humble customers for your generous contributions," Humble Bundle co-founder John Graham said in the video. "Together, the Humble Bundle community has made a huge positive impact on the world."

The current Humble Bundle is focused on Capcom, Sega, and Atlus games. Pay $1 or more and you'll get PC games like Rollers of the Realm, Zeno Clash 2, Sonic Adventure 2, Bionic Commando, and Citizens of Earth. Beating the average (currently $8.67) gets you those games and Renegade Ops Collection, Sonic Generations Collection, Resident Evil 4, Dead Rising, and Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure. And if you pay $12 or more, you'll also unlock Motorsport Manager and Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition.

Go to the Humble Bundle store page to learn more about this bundle.