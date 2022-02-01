10 More Xbox Game Pass Titles Announced For First Half Of February

10 more games are coming to Game Pass in the first half of February.

By on

Comments

The next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles have been confirmed following a leak. There are 10 titles coming to Game Pass in the first half of February.

These include Ark Survival Evolved Ultimate Survivor Edition, Crossfire X, Dreamscaper, Infernax, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Edge of Eternity, Besiege (Game Preview), The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, Contrast, and Telling Lies.

Crossfire X, developed by Alan Wake studio Remedy Entertainment, is a single-player shooter that launches day one on Game Pass on February 10. The turn-based strategy game Edge of Eternity also releases day one on Game Pass that day, while the puzzle-platformer Infernax releases as a day one launch on February 14. Of note, Ark Survival Evolved is already on Game Pass, bu this is the Ultimate Survivor Edition with more content.

The first Game Pass titles for February have been announced

The first Game Pass titles for February have been announced
The first Game Pass titles for February have been announced

Microsoft typically breaks up new Game Pass waves into two parts, so this might just be the first batch of titles headed to the subscription catalog this month.

In other news, Microsoft just announced that Xbox Game Pass now has 25 million subscribers. The service is set to grow much bigger still, it seems, as Activision games may join the catalog if Microsoft's acquisition of the Call of Duty company is approved.

Xbox Game Pass February 2022

February 3

  • Contrast -- console, cloud
  • Dreamscraper -- console, PC, cloud
  • Telling Lies -- console, PC, cloud

February 10

  • Besiege (Game Preview) -- console, PC, cloud
  • Crossfire X -- console
  • Edge of Eternity -- console, PC, cloud
  • Skul: The Hero Slayer -- console, PC, cloud
  • The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom -- console, PC, cloud

February 14

  • Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition -- console, PC, cloud
  • Infernax -- console, PC, cloud

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Cloud Gaming hub
ARK: Survival Evolved
Telling Lies
The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
Dreamscaper
Infernax
Skul: The Hero Slayer
Edge Of Eternity
Besiege
Contrast
CrossfireX
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)