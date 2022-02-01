10 More Xbox Game Pass Titles Announced For First Half Of February

The next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles have been confirmed following a leak. There are 10 titles coming to Game Pass in the first half of February.

These include Ark Survival Evolved Ultimate Survivor Edition, Crossfire X, Dreamscaper, Infernax, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Edge of Eternity, Besiege (Game Preview), The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, Contrast, and Telling Lies.

Crossfire X, developed by Alan Wake studio Remedy Entertainment, is a single-player shooter that launches day one on Game Pass on February 10. The turn-based strategy game Edge of Eternity also releases day one on Game Pass that day, while the puzzle-platformer Infernax releases as a day one launch on February 14. Of note, Ark Survival Evolved is already on Game Pass, bu this is the Ultimate Survivor Edition with more content.

The first Game Pass titles for February have been announced

Microsoft typically breaks up new Game Pass waves into two parts, so this might just be the first batch of titles headed to the subscription catalog this month.

In other news, Microsoft just announced that Xbox Game Pass now has 25 million subscribers. The service is set to grow much bigger still, it seems, as Activision games may join the catalog if Microsoft's acquisition of the Call of Duty company is approved.

Xbox Game Pass February 2022

February 3

Contrast -- console, cloud

Dreamscraper -- console, PC, cloud

Telling Lies -- console, PC, cloud

February 10

Besiege (Game Preview) -- console, PC, cloud

Crossfire X -- console

Edge of Eternity -- console, PC, cloud

Skul: The Hero Slayer -- console, PC, cloud

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom -- console, PC, cloud

February 14