10 Free PS4, PSVR Games Are Coming Soon With Sony's Play At Home Update

Sony has announced that for its Play At Home 2021 update, 10 PS4 and PS VR games will be free to download starting on March 25. The list includes an assortment of titles from indies like Abzu and Enter the Gungeon to VR experiences like Moss and Thumper.

The most enticing game on the list, however, is Guerrilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn. The Complete Edition will be available for all PlayStation 4 players to download from April 19-22.

That's just five of the 10 titles available to download later this month. Other games on the list include Rez Infinite, Subnautica, The Witness, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, and Paper Beast.

In addition to the 10 available PS4 and PSVR games that can be downloaded for free, Sony has also partnered with Funimation for an extended 14-day trial that's available until April 22. New users who take advantage of the 14-day trial will also get an additional three months for free.

Sony unveiled the Play at Home initiative in February, making the 2016 Ratchet & Clank reboot free for all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users. Players can still download it until March 31.

Every game on this list is playable on PlayStation 5 thanks to the system's backward compatibility. For a list of the best PS4 and PS5 games so far, check out our roundups.

Best PS Plus deal You can snag a 12-month PS Plus code for $29.50 via eBay. See at eBay

Sony Play At Home March 25 Update

Free PlayStation 4 Games

Abzu

Enter the Gungeon

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (available April 19)

Rez Infinite

Subnautica

The Witness

Free PlayStation VR Games