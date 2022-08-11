1-Year PS Plus Membership And Lifetime VPN Access For Only $70

PlayStation owners who are in the market for a VPN can cash in on a bargain bundle right now. Over at GameSpot Deals, you can get 1-year of PlayStation Plus Essential and lifetime access to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited for only $70. Since a PS Plus Essential subscription costs $60 on its own, you're only paying 10 bucks for a great VPN. Plus, you'll never have to worry about pesky monthly or annual fees. Getting a solid VPN for $10 is a steal.

It's worth noting that this deal sold out once before, and it just came back in stock. We wouldn't be surprised if it sold out again, so you may want to hurry if you're interested in snagging it.

VPN Unlimited Lifetime + PlayStation Plus Bundle $70 (was $258) The big selling point here is the VPN Unlimited subscription, which normally goes for $200 and grants you lifetime access to the service across five devices. Whether you're using it to check out the Netflix catalog in other countries or improve the security of your electronics, VPN Unlimited should fit the bill. And with lifetime access, you won't need to worry about making any monthly payments. To sweeten the deal, you'll also get a 12-month membership to PS Plus, granting you access to new monthly games and online multiplayer. All told, you're saving a lot cash with this deal--which is typically listed for $258. See at GameSpot Deals

The promotion is offered through GameSpot Deals, which grants you a $1 credit for every $25 spent--so be sure to check out the rest of the catalog and cash in on your rewards.

PlayStation Plus Essential is just one of three membership tiers now available for PS5 and PS4 owners. Essential gives players access to online multiplayer, cloud storage, and a trio of free games each month. August's lineup of PlayStation Plus free games is stellar, so now's a great time to sign up for PS Plus with this bundle. Keep in mind that if you already have PS Plus, you can still take advantage of this deal.

While Sony turned off subscription stacking before the new PS Plus tiers launched, at the very least you can save your code to enter at a later date. Once you're subscribed to PS Plus Essential, you can upgrade to Extra or Premium for an additional cost and unlock a library filled with hundreds of games, from modern PlayStation hits to classic titles that will pique your nostalgia.